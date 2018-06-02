Report: Obama's buddies all briefed on Russian interference claims

Evidence continues to surface that the Obama administration’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election was more about politics than national security.

Why else would fired-FBI chief James Comey brief John Brennan, James Clapper, Samantha Power and Loretta Lynch not brief the Trump campaign at all.

That’s just one of the issues raised by investigative reporter Sara Carter, who on Friday posted a comprehensive timeline of the investigation.

She also wonders why sources are reporting that the Trump investigation was “initiated overseas in Great Britain, not in the United States.”

And why are there reports that Germany, Poland and Estonia shared communications “related to members of the Trump campaign with the United States.”

She cites the timeline.

“Investigations conducted by congressional and Senate committees are entering the second year, and what has been pieced together by investigators – battling for documents every step of the way – challenges the information the FBI and former senior Obama administration have revealed about the investigation,” she finds.

“Their evidence is at odds with the DOJ/FBI timeline leaked to various news outlets indicating the investigation began in late summer of 2016. These discrepancies make it all the more important that the DOJ and FBI turn over documents to the congressional oversight committees who are investigating what looks like an abuse and weaponization of the tools used by U.S. federal law enforcement and the intelligence community.”

She warns that her intelligence community sources “say what happened in the Trump campaign is a microcosm of ongoing abuse of the intelligence apparatus and explain why the American public has a right to know what happened.”

In fact, she writes, the Russian investigation by now is a “Pandora’s box.”

“What was the evidence that allowed the Obama administration to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign? We still don’t have an answer but we’re closer than ever to unraveling what happened and why. If the FBI was truly concerned that Russians were trying to influence the campaign, why didn’t the Bureau give a defensive briefing to alert the campaign about these concerns? What role did the offices of the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA and NSA have in the investigation?” she asks.

“Unfortunately, the FBI and DOJ have stonewalled the American public’s right-to-know, along with congressional oversight efforts, and so many questions are left unanswered. What we do know is that a bulk of the information regarding advisors with the Trump campaign was gathered in England. We also know that Great Britain’s intelligence apparatus, along with other allied nations intelligence networks, were also gathering communications and data on officials of the Trump campaign while overseas.”

Her sources cite late 2015 as the beginning of the investigation, and it was initiated in Britain.

“If what we are being told is true, who inside the U.S. and British intelligence agencies were aware that members of the Trump campaign had their communications intercepted by British intelligence, purportedly investigating the Russians? Was it the U.S. who asked the British to assist in a counterintelligence investigation or did the British do this on their own as claimed in The Guardian? If this did occur, how directly involved were CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in the information being shared by our allies? And how often had American political communications, unknown to the public, been intercepted by foreign governments for political purposes?” she writes.

Lynch, according to a House Intelligence Committee report, admitted considering giving the campaign a defensive briefing.

But then it did not happen.

Other unanswered questions, Carter writes, are “What did Obama know, what did Valerie Jarrett know?”

Her has found that some members of the Trump team, such as Paul Manafort and Richard Gates, already were on the FBI radar when they joined, which apparently was withheld from the campaign.

And at that time, the opposition-research firm Fusion GPS bgan working on the “dossier” that Comey later discussed with Trump, giving anti-Trump reporters a news hook on which to hang their reporting of the unsubstantiated claims it contained.