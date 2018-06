(NEW YORK POST) — A gross creep brazenly groped and smooched a TV-journalist as she reported on the World Cup from Russia.

Julieth Gonzalez Theran, a reporter for German TV-news channel Deutsche Welle, was broadcasting from the city of Saransk last week — before the first match even kicked off — when a man in a backward baseball hat jumped into the shot, grabbed her breast and kissed her on the cheek.

Theran doesn’t let the sleazy intruder faze her — and keeps on reporting.