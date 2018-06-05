RFK's legacy looms on 50th anniversary of assassination

(SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE) — Fifty years after he was felled by an assassin’s bullet, Robert F. Kennedy retains his pull on the nation’s political imagination.

What if he hadn’t been killed?

One of his sons, Robert Kennedy Jr., stoked the flames of remembrance of remembrance recently when he said he doubts Sirhan B. Sirhan was the only gunman in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles that June night in 1968. He wants the killing re-investigated.

