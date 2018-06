(THE HILL) — Richard Ojeda backed Donald Trump for president, but the West Virginia state senator is now running as a Democrat for the House as his party seeks to wrest control of Congress from Republicans.

In an interview with Hill.TV’s “Rising,” Ojeda said it’s not that he always agrees with Trump, who remains very popular in West Virginia.

“If you have a great idea, I’ll support your great idea. But if you don’t have a great idea, I won’t,” he said.