(SACRAMENTO BEE) — They’re “sleek, shiny” and “spaceship-like,” complete with eco-friendly planters and roof gardens. Also, they’re public toilets.

San Francisco officials on Monday selected the look for future public toilets in the city from among three finalists in a design competition, reported The San Francisco Chronicle.

The design concept, by SmithGroupJJR, replaces the current forest-green, mock-Parisian art nouveau toilets deployed on city streets since the mid-1980s, according to the publication.