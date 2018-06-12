Shark head stuffed with cigarettes impaled on fence

(NDTV) — SYDNEY: A severed shark head, stuffed with cigarette butts and ocean debris, was found impaled on a fence at an Australian marine rescue organisation’s office, with the gruesome discovery drawing criticism on social media.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers at Shellharbour, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Sydney, arrived for duty Sunday morning to find the head of the mako shark.

Regional operations manager Bruce Mitchell told AFP it was the “first time I’ve ever heard of it anywhere,” adding that it appeared the shark was fairly fresh and likely to have been caught on Saturday.