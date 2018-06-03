Shocker: Lock Ness monster seen 'cavorting' in water?

(EXPRESS UK) – A Loch Ness Monster spotter claims he watched the legendary creature “cavorting” in the water on camera for 10 minutes. Eoin O’Faodhagain said he spotted the 20ft creature diving and surfacing on a CCTV camera focused on the famous loch.

His footage – which he captured from the webcam’s stream on his mobile phone – has now been accepted by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

The blob he says is the creature moves from right to left and, as it heads towards Urquhart Bay, is apparently seen diving and then resurfacing.

Mr O’Faodhagain, a hospital clerical worker from Co Donegal in Ireland, said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes. I just started recording it on my phone. I just followed it. It was very unusual, it was certainly something big – it dived down and up again and dived and disappeared. It was not a boat and not a log. I would say it was Nessie.