(DAILY MAIL) — His phone book is crammed with numbers of the rich and famous.

But if any of the A-listers try to call Simon Cowell, he won’t answer – because his mobile is off. And it has been for ten months.

In an astonishing confession, the television mogul revealed he had become so distracted and irritated by his phone that he made himself uncontactable for the sake of his mental health and happiness.