Sociology prof: 'Why can't we hate men?'

(COLLEGE FIX) — A sociology professor from Northeastern University recently authored a column in the Washington Post in which she argued that hating men is “logical” and should persist until men stop running for office.

“[I]t seems logical to hate men,” writes Suzanna Walters, who is also the director of Northeastern’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program. “I can’t lie, I’ve always had a soft spot for the radical feminist smackdown, for naming the problem in no uncertain terms.”

According to Walters, it is appropriate to hate men—who constitute one-half of the human race, or nearly 3.75 billion individuals—because of, in part, “live-streaming sexual assaults and red pill men’s groups and rape camps as a tool of war and the deadening banality of male prerogative.”