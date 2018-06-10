Soros: 'Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong'

For George Soros, things started going bad Nov. 8, 2016, and they’ve continued to deteriorate.

It started with Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton and has gone downhill since then, he candidly told the Washington Post from his plush hotel suite by Lake Zurich.

“Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” he said.

But, at 87, the hedge-funds multi-billionaire is not giving up on funding his left-wing agenda.

“The bigger the danger, the bigger the threat, the more I feel engaged to confront it,” Soros said.

He also admits the barrage of attacks he has faced from his opposition, especially those that have portrayed him as a global puppet master, have blunted his effectiveness.

“It makes it very difficult for me to speak effectively because it can be taken out of context and used against me,” Soros said.

Like many on the left, he never saw the Trump victory coming, saying, “Apparently, I was living in my own bubble.”

He describes the president as a “narcissist” and someone who “considers himself all-powerful.” But he thinks it’s a mistake to push for his impeachment unless Democrats retake the House and Senate in November. He also says Vice President Mike Pence is more competent at representing the Trump agenda, so impeachment could backfire.

He’s also realizing that money doesn’t always win elections – including the current election cycle.

In Tuesday’s election in California, for example, in which he was attempting to replace several district attorneys in California, he says: “We ran into a brick wall in California.”

Nevertheless, he claims he’s proud of all the enemies he has made around the world.

“I’m proud of my enemies,” Soros said. “When I look at the enemies I have all over the world, I must be doing something right.”