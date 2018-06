(DECCAN CHRONICLE) — A new study now believes that diabetes can be reversed by following a strict low-calorie diet of just soup and milkshakes.

The remarkable claim came after a research showed that patients with type 2 diabetes who lose just over 10 kilos in weight go into remission.

Researchers from Newcastle and Glasgow universities have been testing the diet of just 800 calories a day on 300 patients recruited from GP surgeries.