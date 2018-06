(CNBC) Stocks slashed losses on Friday as investor worries about a U.S.-China trade war decreased.

The S&P 500 turned positive around 2:35 p.m. ET, while the Dow Jones industrial average was down about 70 points after dropping as much as 280 points. The Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, was down just 0.1 percent.

“The market has done a good job of whistling past the graveyard when it comes to trade policy,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. “The market has come back to think we’ll probably get some sort of negotiation done.”