Starbuck's becoming 'world's biggest public toilet'

(ZEROHEDGE) – Starbucks employees are bristling after being forced to sit through an entire day of training on racial bias on Tuesday, following an April incident in which a Philadelphia manager called the police on a pair of black men who were sitting in the store without having purchased anything, which sparked a nationwide protest and culminated with Starbucks becoming “America’s largest public toilet.”

In order to atone for the now-fired manager’s poor judgement, Starbucks rolled out a new “inclusiveness” policy – shuttering 8,000 locations for a day of “Color Brave” training which included several documentary videos, notebooks for employees to record their “private thoughts,” and a 68-page employee guidebook which teaches employees about topics such as institutional racism and the history of prejudice.

According to the WSJ, “they also listened to a series of audio recordings of Starbucks employees describing interactions they have had with customers in which their own biases became apparent.”

The whole thing made many employees, especially African Americans, highly uncomfortable.