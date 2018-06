(ABC News Australia) Stinky sausages made of cane toad flesh have been scattered from helicopters in a wide-scale trial that researchers hope will give native animals a fighting chance.

The sausages were air-dropped across a remote Kimberley cattle station just ahead of the cane toad frontline.

They were developed as part of a taste aversion program to try to prevent native species like quolls from being killed by the toxic toads.