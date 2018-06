(CNBC) — U.S. stocks held steady after President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement aimed at establishing a “peace regime” on the Korean peninsula and better relations between the two states.

Lack of detail in the agreement about the path to denuclearization on the peninsula kept the market’s moves in check.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19 points, weighed down by losses in JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. The S&P 500 rose roughly 0.1 percent as utilities and information technology stocks rose 1.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.