Stoneman Douglas school guard had sexually harassed massacre victim

(CBS News) An unarmed security monitor who critics say could have stopped the Florida high school massacre was suspended last year for sexually harassing two female students, with one of them later dying in February’s shooting, her family told CBS Miami. The father and brother of Meadow Pollack say she was one of two girls Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School security monitor Andrew Medina harassed last year. Medina was suspended for three days, even though a disciplinary panel recommended he be fired, a newspaper reported Thursday.

Andrew Pollack and his 20-year-old son, Hunter, said they didn’t learn until after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead that Meadow and her mother had reported Medina, now 39, to Stoneman Douglas officials. Andrew Pollack said his ex-wife didn’t tell them “because she knew I would have handled it.”

“I wouldn’t have just let it go.”