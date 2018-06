(MEDIAITE) — Stormy Daniels‘ attention-seeking attorney Michael Avenatti is at it again, this time teasing another possible porn-related bombshell on Twitter.

On Sunday, Avenatti tweeted out this, without further explanation: “The sheer power of the Internet and Twitter never ceases to amaze me.”

His tweet also appeared to be a follow-up of an earlier tweet where Avenatti said he wanted to “test Mr. Rudy Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars.”