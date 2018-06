(USATODAY) — Sebastian Vettel had an idea something was wrong, but he didn’t want to jeopardize anything, especially the safety of people at the track.

The four-time Formula One champion and current points leader saw the checkered flag come out on the 69th lap of Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, even though the race was scheduled for 70.

“I was a bit confused. I told (my team) I don’t think the race is over yet,” Vettel said. “Some of the marshals were already celebrating. … I was just worried that people don’t jump on the track and start celebrating. We’re still going at full pace.”