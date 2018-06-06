Teacher accused of taking bribes for good grades

(NBC) — A Philadelphia teacher is no longer in the classroom after she allegedly took bribes from students in exchange for better grades.

NBC10 first received a tip that Amanda Richardson, a humanities teacher at the LINC High School on W. Erie Ave., was accused of accepting bribes from her students and giving them good grades in return. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District confirmed with NBC10 they were investigating the allegations.

“We are aware of the situation and once it was brought to our attention, we acted immediately,” the spokesperson wrote. “The teacher was promptly removed from the school and both the Inspector General and Philadelphia Police have been notified. The School District of Philadelphia is fully cooperating with the investigation.”