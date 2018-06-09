Tebow not happy about being brought into anthem debate

(USA Today) Tim Tebow said he has never knelt during the national anthem and he’s disappointed that his so-called “Tebowing’’ has been misrepresented.

“I think that’s sometimes one of the things that’s a little bit sad is sometimes people will just try to create something that had zero truth,’’ Tebow said Friday before the New York Mets’ Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, were set to play the Trenton Thunder. “I never did anything during a national anthem but stand and support my country. And then stories can get written and they can get put out of proportion so that you believe one thing when you’re asking me a question that was nothing that was part of the truth.’’