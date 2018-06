(DAILY MAIL) — A man who raped and killed a six-year-old girl before burying her body in a bog has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Gabriel Gaeta, from Bremerton, Washington, pleaded guilty in February to murdering his neighbor Jenise Wright, 6, in a sickening attack back in 2014.

He was sentenced to 40 years to life in the Kitsap County courtroom nearly four years after her death.