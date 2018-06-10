The best way to prevent suicide

Jesus said, “Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28).

This isn’t just a simple Sunday school lesson – it’s a life-and-death offer. Because we live in a fallen world, our minds, wills and emotions are subject to countless disorders and burdens beyond our ability to fix. And yet Christ calls to us, saying, “I will give you rest from it all – just come to Me.”

But in a secular society, offers like this are ignored; or even worse, mocked. Yet secularization has no solution, and it hasn’t fixed our problem as new data from the CDC reveals suicide rates have spiked 30 percent since 1999. In fact, secularization has only made this epidemic worse – because when you remove the phrase, “you were created for a purpose” from the cultural conversation, suicide becomes an easier option. And the numbers don’t lie, as a recent Gallup poll showed 20 percent of Americans now find suicide “morally acceptable.”

That’s staggering.

But the truth is, we were all created for a purpose. Knowing this deep in our hearts will help thwart any desire to end our lives. Because God loves us. He made us. And we have purpose.

We mustn’t forget how valuable we are to Him, as He tells us, “We are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.” (Ephesians 2:20)

God has a plan and a purpose for our lives. Not one thing about us is a mistake. The more we look to Him and hear these incredible truths, the less suicide becomes an option.

But Satan also has a plan and a purpose, and that is to “steal, kill and destroy” – everyone and everything (John 10:10). He’s a thief, and he works in our minds on a daily basis to break us down, forget God, lose our purpose and eventually convince us to take our lives if he can.

Don’t think for a second Satan’s demons weren’t all over the minds of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain as they finally tied those bathrobe ties around their necks and hung themselves. We guarantee those demons were whispering things like, “You’re worthless. Just end it all. You have no hope.”

But that’s all a lie.

Now others have to deal with the devastating consequences of those lies. Kate Spade left a teenage daughter behind. Anthony Bourdain left an eleven-year-old. The horrific reality of suicide affects everyone, and despite noble attempts by secular people to explain why it happened, the reality is the thief (Satan) robbed these people of the precious life God gave them – and robbed their kids of a mom and a dad.

Suicide is never the solution, regardless of how desperate and hopeless you may feel. And secularization has no answers either. Only Jesus, whose offer remains the same today as it did two thousand years ago, “Come unto Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)