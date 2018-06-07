The Bible-based guide on Israel, archaeology

(CBN) JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is home to some of the world’s greatest archaeological treasures and scientists often link their direct finds to the Bible. Now you can make those same connections in a new book that provides an easy guide to match ancient artifacts with scripture.

During a trip to the Holy Land, Lisette Bassett-Brody, wife of CBN News’ own David Brody, visited the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

She found artifacts, but when she looked for a catalogue of these biblical treasures there were none to be found. So she decided to write one.

That was 18 years ago.

Her decision and years of hard work led to her book, “Etched in Stone: Archaeological Discoveries that Prove the Bible.”