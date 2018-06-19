The day Sodom and Gomorrah are restored

Remember what Billy Graham once said?

“If God doesn’t punish America, He’ll have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah.”

As a matter of fact, that could be literally true.

What were the sins of Sodom and Gomorrah?

We’re told in Ezekiel 16:49-50: “Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good.”

God sure did take them away – in a hail of fire and brimstone so powerful it turned Lot’s wife into a pillar of salt when she turned around for a look at their former home.

But that list of sins sounds very familiar, doesn’t it? Is there anything there Americans have not done in recent generations? I think not.

That, however, is not my main point today. My main point will be much more shocking and unbelievable to most. In fact, I can scarcely wait to see what my many detractors will have to say among the atheist watchdogs who religiously read my columns every day, as well as the leftist hatemongers who consider me a fool for believing in God and the Bible.

Here it is: Sodom and Gomorrah are going to be RESTORED!

That’s the rest of the story of Ezekiel 16.

When God restores the whole world, starting with Israel and Jerusalem when Jesus returns, He’s also going to revive Sodom and Gomorrah, which, interestingly enough, has recently been discovered and excavated. And, if you are fortunate enough to be coming with Elizabeth and me to Israel this November, you will visit the ruins in Jordan near the Dead Sea and try to imagine with us what that restoration will be like.

I can already hear the guffawing of my skeptical critics. But pay close attention. Here’s what God says about the restoration of Sodom and Gomorrah in Ezekiel 16.

In verses 53-63, He goes on to say that when Israel is restored, so will be Sodom and Gomorrah and Samaria, as well. He’s going to do it to illustrate Israel’s sins of the past – the way the nation walked away from God in the midst of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah so it can experience shame as well as be a comfort to the Sodomites.

“When thy sisters, Sodom and her daughters, shall return to their former estate, and Samaria and her daughters shall return to their former estate, then thou and thy daughters shall return to your former estate,” we’re told in verses 55-57. “For thy sister Sodom was not mentioned by thy mouth in the day of thy pride, Before thy wickedness was discovered. …”

Addressing Israel, God, speaking through Ezekiel, says in verse 60: “Nevertheless I will remember my covenant with thee in the days of thy youth, and I will establish unto thee an everlasting covenant.”

And that’s the story of the coming restoration of Sodom and Gomorrah – not to mention Israel and the rest of the world. It’s something so clear in Scripture, but seldom talked about in church, in Bible studies and in books. How often to do we hear about how Jesus is going to restore the world to the way it was intended before the fall of man?

