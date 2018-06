(CBN) WASHINGTON – FBI employees continuously deal with crime, terrorism, and the darker facets of life.

The Bureau’s chaplains program provides employees comfort and support.

“Initially, it was chaos, initially because it was completely unexpected,” said Steve Davis.

Davis is an FBI chaplain and was near the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, a day when terrorists hijacked four airplanes to use in suicide attacks to kill nearly 3,000 people.

Although it’s been 17 years since it happened, Davis says he can remember it like it was yesterday.