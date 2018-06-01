(HuffPost) — When you dream of an ideal world ― one that you would truly, emphatically wish to live in, what does it look like? What does it feel like? How do people live together there? How are wealth and power distributed? How do people find happiness and meaning within their day-to-day lives?

Questions like this are at the heart of The Future Is Queer, HuffPost’s theme for LGBTQ Pride month 2018, which presents queerness not just as an identity, but as a conscious commitment to take action in our lives, our communities and across the globe.

Of course, It’s hard to envision the future without reflecting on the past and considering the historical triumphs and traumas of the LGBTQ community that have brought us to where we are today.