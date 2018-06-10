The left achieves perfection

(AMERICAN THINKER) – Leftists have achieved perfection, and for once not only in their own minds. Yes – for the first time, modern leftists have managed to be perfectly wrong on every single issue.

Let’s just look at some major issues where one would think that any decent human being would get the right answer.

#MeToo: All good people agree that real sexual harassment when someone uses power or force to coerce someone else to do something sexual is bad. Yet starting with Bill Clinton, the left has declared that sexual harassment is not bad if it’s practiced by people who are sufficiently leftist.

The recent “awakening” by leftists is not a sign that their beliefs have changed. The reality is that they view the #MeToo movement as a way to attack Trump, so they’re willing to sacrifice a few pawns, like Weinstein, in order to strike at Trump.