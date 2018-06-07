The region that's vital to Israel's spirituality, economy

(Breaking Israel News) Shomron region is strategic, peaceful and beautiful. And, its Biblical.

In a partnership between Israel’s Shomron regional Council and the Israeli Ministry of Strategic Affairs, more than two-dozen social media influencers gathered in Israel’s Shomron region on May 24 to learn about the strategic importance of the region, in addition to visiting several businesses and wineries.

Based on the borders of the Biblical Kingdom of Israel, including the Israelite tribes of Ephraim and Menashe, the name “Shomron” comes from the Hebrew word “shemer,” the individual from whom King Omri purchased the site for his new capital city in 1 Kings 16:24.

“Samaria, known in Hebrew as Shomron, is an important part of both the Biblical heartland and the modern State of Israel,” explained Rabbi Tuly Weisz, director of Israel365 and publisher of “The Israel Bible” and Breaking Israel News. “Omri purchases this land to be the capital of the kingdom of Israel. This area, which comprises over 11 percent of the modern State of Israel, was liberated during the Six Day War and is home to many vibrant communities. As it is located in the middle of Israel, it plays a vital role in the spirituality, economics and security of the country.”