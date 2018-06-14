The rise of rudeness -- and revenge

(Enter Stage Right) — It’s not considered politically correct to wish for a return to the 1950s, because you’ll be accused of wanting to return to the era of Jim Crow laws. But there were some aspects of 1950s that were more ideal. People were generally more civil to each other. The saying “If you can’t say something nice, say nothing at all” was popular.

This began to change in the 1960s, when loud, in-your-face hippie protests emerged, and so began the spiralling down of manners. The emergence of email as a common method of communication in the 1990s led to people hiding behind their computers, acting as armchair warriors. They felt comfortable saying things to others that they would never dare to say in person. Research shows that lack of eye contact emboldens people to say things they normally wouldn’t. People now had time to think about what they’re saying before they say it, so came up with clever little slams and insults. Compounding the problem, they didn’t realize how rude something might sound over email. But this kind of discourse became normal.

The left increasingly started calling the right vile names in the 1990s. You were racist if you opposed affirmative action and illegal immigration. You were heartless if you supported welfare reform. You were greedy if you supported tax cuts.