The secret societies that led to the killing of Uncle Sam

Cecil John Rhodes had one hell of a brainstorm. It struck him on June 2, 1877, the day he became a lifetime member of the Oxford University Apollo Chapter of the Masonic Order. It was the vision of the expansion of the British Empire throughout the world and the creation of a new global government.

Putting pen to paper, he wrote: “The idea gleaming and dancing before one’s eyes like a will-of-the-wisp at last frames itself into a plan. Why should we not form a Secret Society with but one object, the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilized world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire.”

To transform the vision intro reality, Rhodes, who had earned a fortune from the diamond mines in Kimberley, South Africa, formed a secret society, which he called “the Society of the Elect.” The members of this society were Britain’s leading bankers, businessmen and political leaders. The group included Lord Reginald Baliol Brett, Queen Victoria’s closest adviser; Lord Archibald Primrose, the 5th earl of Roseberry and Rothschild’s son-in-law, who would serve as Britain’s prime minister from 1894 to 1895; and Arthur James Balfour, 1st earl of Balfour, who would become the British prime minister from 1902 to 1905. Another member was Lord Nathan Rothschild, who had established financial ties to such countries as Austria, Germany, Russia, Italy, France, Egypt, China, South Africa, China, India, New Zealand, Australia and the United States.

The first objective of the Society was the conquest of Africa with its vast natural resources. By carefully planning and media manipulation, the group instigated the Second Boer War by which the Orange Free State and the Transvaal became incorporated into the British Empire.

The second objective was the reunification of Britain and the United States. Rhodes sent William T. Stead, the prominent British journalist, and Lord Roseberry to America, where they conferred with such leading American industrialists as J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie, and John D. Rockefeller. All three of these industrial giants were staunch Anglophiles with strong ties to the House of Rothschild.

The result of these meetings was the creation of the Pilgrim Society in London under Alfred Milner, the administrator of the Rhodes Trust, and Lord Roseberry and the Pilgrim Society in New York under members of the Houses of Morgan, Rockefeller and Carnegie. The British and American pilgrims worked together in secret to forge a united empire.

At the direction of J.P. Morgan, a group of American pilgrims, including Nelson Aldrich, Paul Warburg, Frank Vanderlip and Charles D. Norton, went on an expedition to Jekyll Island off the coast of Georgia, where, in a hunting club owned by Morgan, they laid plans for the creation of the Federal Reserve System, a centralized American bank that could work in tandem with the Bank of England, which remained under the thumb of the Rothschilds.

When the Federal Reserve was established in 1913, the small group of rich and powerful pilgrims gained control of the U.S. economy. They could increase the money supply to produce prosperity or curtail the supply to create a recession.

The name of the new centralized bank was a misnomer. The bank was not federal, since it was privately owned by many of the American and British pilgrims. It was not a reserve of real wealth since the money eventually was produced out of nothing. And it was not a system but rather a syndicate that operated beyond the control of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the government.

With the Fed in place, the power elite of American pilgrims began to consolidate their holdings to establish new banks and businesses. The relationship between the pilgrims became so close that, as financial expert John Moody observed, it was impossible to separate the interests of Rockefeller, Carnegie and Morgan.

At the close of World War I, the pilgrims set up the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London (aka the “Chatham House”) and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York. In time, the CFR would gain a stranglehold on the U.S. State Department. Indeed, every U.S. secretary of state from the tenure of Franklin Delano Roosevelt to Barack Obama would be a prominent member of the inner circle of the CFR.

From the belly of the CFR and the Federal Reserve came the Bank of International Settlements, the central bank of central banks, in Basel, Switzerland. During the 1930s, the gold of all American citizens by executive order of FDR was confiscated and transported not to the vaults of the Federal Reserve in New York or Fort Knox but rather to the new bank in Basel. The American people were being led like lambs to the slaughterhouse.

In time, the CFR would give rise to other organizations, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and the Central Intelligence Agency – all of which would advance the interest of a money cartel, who remained bound and determined to strip the United States of its sovereignty.

