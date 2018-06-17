Theaters add warning to 'Incredibles 2'

(MASHABLE) — Some theaters are adding health warnings to their ticket counters in the wake of a Twitter thread about strobe light effects in Incredibles 2.

Blogger and advocate Veronica Lewis tweeted the thread on Friday, writing that the film’s liberal use of flashing light — in one scene, for 90 seconds straight — could cause issues for viewers with epilepsy, migraines, or chronic illness.

“I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie … I just wish Disney/Pixar and theaters alike would issue a warning that the movie contains several scenes with strobe lights,” she wrote.