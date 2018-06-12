'This is not a book on archaeology'

(CBN) — JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is home to some of the world’s greatest archaeological treasures and scientists often link their direct finds to the Bible. Now you can make those same connections in a new book that provides an easy guide to match ancient artifacts with scripture.

During a trip to the Holy Land, Lisette Bassett-Brody, wife of CBN News’ own David Brody, visited the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

She found artifacts, but when she looked for a catalogue of these biblical treasures there were none to be found. So she decided to write one.

WND note: Get the book that proves the Bible is true with physical evidence: “Etched in Stone: Archeological Discoveries that Prove the Bible”