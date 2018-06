(Daily Mail) This is the dramatic moment a truck was swallowed by an ash cloud as Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire erupted claiming 69 lives.

Footage filmed from inside the vehicle shows the driver sounding the horn and performing a u-turn in the road as a giant mass of smoke gathers in the background.

Someone can be heard shouting ‘run, it’s coming. Let’s go!’ as fellow motorists attempt to flee the eruption. But as the truck drives off down the road, it suddenly becomes engulfed by the toxic cloud, plunging the vehicle into darkness.