Trainee pilot lands plane on street at rush hour

(RT.COM) – A pilot made a miraculous emergency landing on a busy California street on Friday. The speeding plane somehow managed to avoid cars, people and a mass of electric cables.

The Cessna 172 aircraft made its death-defying landing near Hamilton Avenue and Magnolia Street in Huntington Beach just before 5 pm. The pilot, who was reportedly just a trainee, experienced engine trouble soon after taking off from the nearby John Wayne Airport.

She was forced to make an emergency landing and expertly steered the small aircraft down the busy street as quick thinking motorists moved their vehicles out of the plane’s path. The area has a large amount of power lines overhead, which made her landing all the more impressive.