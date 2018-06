(FOX NEWS) — The posthumous pillorying of the dead – or the “revenge obituary” – is part of a growing trend that has family members digging up dirt on the deceased and getting the final word.

The latest is a local newspaper obituary for Kathleen Dehmlow, who passed away last week at a nursing home in Springfield, Minn., and could barely have hit any harder.

“She passed away on May 31, 2018, in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by [her children] Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”