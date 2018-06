(BREITBART) – Britain’s Road Haulage Association has warned that migrants have abandoned tightly-secured Calais for less protected ports like Normandy, with drivers fearing increased violence and rape.

The RHA has again called on French authorities to deploy the military to problem areas where policing is under-resourced.

As well as Normandy, haulage chiefs say that Caens, 200 miles south along the French coast, is fast becoming another staging point for illegal migrants to force their way onto lorries, due to its shipping link to Portsmouth.