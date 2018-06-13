WND MEDIA

Trump: America's biggest enemy is 'fake news'

'So easily promulgated by fools'

author-image Joe Kovacs About | Email | Archive
Joe Kovacs is an award-winning journalist and, since 1999, executive news editor of WND. He is the author of the brand-new best-selling book, "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No.1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told"
rss feed Subscribe to feed
Print Print

 

President Donald Trump (video screenshot)

President Donald Trump (video screenshot)

President Trump has made it official, at least on Twitter.

America’s biggest enemy is “fake news.”

Upon returning from the Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, trump tweeted Wednesday that it was “so funny” to watch coverage by NBC and CNN, whom labeled as “fake news” and “fools,” as he indicated both networks were doing their best to downplay the agreement with North Korea.

“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” Trump tweeted.

“They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”

Follow Joe Kovacs on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.