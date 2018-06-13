President Trump has made it official, at least on Twitter.

America’s biggest enemy is “fake news.”

Upon returning from the Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, trump tweeted Wednesday that it was “so funny” to watch coverage by NBC and CNN, whom labeled as “fake news” and “fools,” as he indicated both networks were doing their best to downplay the agreement with North Korea.

“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” Trump tweeted.

“They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!”

