Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

(DAILY CALLER) — Two Norwegian lawmakers representing the populist party in the country’s legislature have nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The lawmakers told their local media that Trump has “taken a huge and important step in the direction of the disarmament, peace and reconciliation between North and South Korea.” The nomination comes after Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway took a swipe at former President Barack Obama’s own Nobel Peace Prize saying “look, the last president was handed Nobel Peace Prize. This president is actually going to earn it.”