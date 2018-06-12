Trump opponents caught 'flat-footed' by N. Korea summit

The America media, that is “the entire opposition to Trump,” was caught “flat-footed” by the summit between the president and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to America’s No. 1 talk-radio host, Rush Limbaugh.

“I think – and this is shocking to me – but I think they were totally caught off guard. I think they’re sitting there yesterday – well, what was really going on was they were hoping it was gonna blow up. They wanted it to blow up. They wanted Kim Jong Un to humiliate and embarrass Trump,” said Limbaugh.

“So when that didn’t happen, I think that they were caught completely flat-footed with the success of this meeting, and especially the signing of the declaration which reiterated the Norks’ pledge to get rid of nukes,” he said Tuesday.

“The experts did not expect any of this. And one reason why is Obama couldn’t pull it off, and if Obama couldn’t do it, why, then, nobody could. And don’t laugh. That is how they think.”

Limbaugh referred to a piece Tuesday in the Atlantic by Jeffrey Goldberg.

“And it’s the most amazing thing – and there are many like it today – analyzing how this is a disaster, but it might not be and if it is not a disaster, we’re cooked,” Limbaugh said.

The summit meeting produced a written agreement that North Korea will work to eliminate its nuclear-arms program. If the communist regime follows through, the U.S. will lift sanctions and provide certain “security guarantees.”

“One of the mentions in this piece as to why Trump is not taken seriously in foreign policy is that – are you ready for this? – he has not sat down with Thomas Friedman at the New York Times and done an extensive foreign policy interview. And because of that, Trump is out of his league,” Limbaugh said.

“I read this, and I believe they think it. Thomas ‘Loopy’ Friedman apparently is the definition in official Washington of whether somebody has legitimate foreign policy credentials or not,” he said.

“How screwed up is that? And apparently the Washington establishment subscribes to it. It’s mind-boggling. It’s another illustration of the great and wide disconnect that exists between the political class, the elected class in Washington, and the rest of us.”

The media, which he said are the true leaders of the opposition to Trump, “were all caught completely flat-footed with the success of this meeting.”

“I watched ’em all day yesterday. I watched ’em last night. And to a network – we’ll exclude Fox – to a network, expert after expert condemning it, ridiculing it, no chance, no way, Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing, we’re on the verge of a potential disaster, all of it,” he said.

From journalists, to ex-Obama administration officials, to analysts, to think tank people, “they had one line, two lines, and it was identical: Trump incompetent, Trump’s gonna get snookered, Trump is dangerous, Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing, this could be the worst disaster in American history.”

“Those were the themes, and they were all over the media all day yesterday and all of last night.”

The reality, he said, is that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo worked for months to set up the meeting, including taking two secret trips to Pyongyang.

“It cannot be denied, this achievement simply cannot be denied. We have never been here before. And with the North Koreans we have never been presented with this opportunity before. The idea that Donald Trump is going to be the one who gets snookered, they’re gonna continue to run with that, but it’s asinine.”