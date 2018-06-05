Trump to appeal ruling he can't block Twitter users

(WASHINGTON TIMES) — President Trump will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that his Twitter account is a public forum that he cannot block users from accessing, the Justice Department said in a court filing late Monday.

The move had been expected after the administration had said last month it disagreed with the ruling by Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, who ordered Mr. Trump and his social media guru, Daniel Scavino, to stop blocking people from @realDonaldTrump.

Mr. Trump followed her orders Monday and did unblock all of the people who’s sued — but he also announced the appeal, which presumably would allow him to re-block those people should he win.