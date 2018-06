(POLITICO) — President Donald Trump will host an iftar dinner at the White House next week to recognize the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a White House official, a departure from last year’s decision not to host the traditional post-sundown meal.

The iftar dinner is scheduled for Wednesday. The White House official declined to provide a list of attendees.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and they break the fast with a meal known as an iftar.