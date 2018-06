(London Daily Mail) Billionaire Warren Buffett says that the US economy is in ‘rare form’ and predicts more growth in the years to come.

In an exclusive joint interview with CNBC’s Squawkbox, Buffett and JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said they are optimistic about the economy for several reasons.

‘Right now, there’s no question: It’s feeling strong,’ the 87-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman, said.

‘I mean, if we’re in the sixth inning, we have our sluggers coming to bat right now,’ Buffett added.