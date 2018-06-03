'People are seeking overthrow of entire regime'

Members of a growing grass-roots movement in Iran seeking to overthrow the mullah-led Islamic regime are emboldened by new sanctions imposed this week by the United States on top of the canceling of the nuclear agreement.

The evidence can be seen in Twitter posts by Iranians with the hash tag #FreeIran2018, which declare support for the U.S. move Wednesday and report bold acts of civil disobedience and major protests intended ultimately to foster revolution.

Javad Hamida‏ wrote Wednesday: “I am an Iranian, And I welcome the sanctions against the tortuous and oppressive organs of the Iranian people, By the US government.”

Maryam Rajavi,‏ the leader of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran, an organization trying to overthrow the government, and the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, wrote that the “mullahs’ religious fascism in #Iran is fleeting, devoid of any future. The people of Iran are seeking the overthrow of the entire Velayat-e Faqih regime,” referring to the Islamic government.

Thursday night in the town of Zarrin-Shahr, a city of 56,000 in central Iran, “young supporters of a free Iran” set fire to a picture on a sidewalk of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

The man who shot video of the act, which was distributed via Twitter, can be heard saying, according to an English translation: “Dictator, say hello to your end.”

At Iran’s second busiest airport, hackers took over video monitors to display messages supporting the revolt.

M. Hanif Jazayeri‏ posted a video Thursday marking the 10th day of a nationwide strike by truck drivers, noting they are “refusing to deliver loads as #IranProtests persist.”

“Workers are often not paid for months. They now realize there’s more to be gained by striking, he said, noting the video comes from activists with the MEK,

Rajavi‏ wrote that the truck drivers strike “is an example of the Iranian people’s will to do away with the mullahs’ corrupt tyranny and achieve freedom and popular sovereignty.”

