U.S. inflation hits 6-year high, here's solution

(SWISS AMERICA) — In 2018, job growth and the economy are beginning to grow again after nearly a decade of stagnation. The proposed new $200 billion government infrastructure spending program could help boost U.S. economic growth over the next two years.

But, along with big government spending programs comes bigger debt and deficits (estimated at $7 trillion over the next decade) which, when added to already rising interest rates and cost of living increases, could create a BIG inflation problem.

Politicians and the Federal Reserve are both seeking higher inflation this year – even if it means debasing your wages, savings and investments! (for the “greater good.”)