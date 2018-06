(NEW YORK POST) — The hardest-working man in the insemination business is at it again this Father’s Day, doing what he does best: impregnating strangers. But now an entire nation is trying to stop him.

“They’re banning my sperm,” Ari Nagel said of Israel’s Ministry of Health.

Known as the Sperminator, Nagel, 42, has fathered 33 children over the past 10 years, many of them born to New York women after he ejaculated into cups in public restrooms — including at a Brooklyn Target and a Starbucks.