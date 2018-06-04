UN report: Trump’s America is A third-world s–––hole

(RED STATE) – Oh, s–––. Oh, dear. How shall we ever survive. The UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights has examined the United States under President Trump and has declared it to be just another Third World S––– HoleTM. Philip Alston, the aforesaid Special Rapporteur, declares that Trump’s economic and social policies to be basically immoral. We don’t pay a high enough tax rate. As a nation, we are just stupid because we aren’t offended by rich people and we think the government does enough, as it is, to assist poor people.

This it the kind of report produced by the US whenever there is a Republican president.

Just a few thoughts. Income inequality is simply Marxism with nice clothes on. The only way you get equal income is by punishing the successful and the hard-working and rewarding minimal effort and ability. We may be equal as humans but we are not equal in talent, intelligence, drive, and motivation. The moment you start complaining about income inequality you’ve marked yourself as a statist who is hostile to economic liberty and I’ve probably decided you have nothing useful to offer.