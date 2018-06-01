Vermont will pay remote workers $10,000 to move there

(CITYLAB) — Looking for a raise? If you keep your job, you could pocket an extra $10,000 by moving to Vermont.

A new bill signed into law Wednesday will pay remote workers $5,000 a year for two years to make the Green Mountain State their home, as long as their employer is based somewhere else.

The bill’s backers say it’s an effort to address a challenge with the state’s small, aging population—a 2017 census estimate placed it at just under 630,000, making Vermont less populous than Columbus, Ohio. “We need more people in the state and people participating in the workforce,” said Joan Goldstein, the commissioner of Vermont’s Department for Economic Development.