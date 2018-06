(NEW YORK POST) — An eagle-eyed neighbor helped crack the bizarre case of a former NFL star now accused in a slew of attacks on women.

It was just after 2:30 p.m. on June 7 when the Encinitas, Calif., resident spotted him: a muscled, hulking, 6-foot-4 stranger emerging from her 86-year-old neighbor’s mobile home.

He had no shirt on. And no reason to be there, she found when she confronted him.