Warning: Divine judgment awaits Trump-haters

Reader, were you aware of this? Are you one of those who believes you shouldn’t ever talk publicly about “religion or politics”? Or that preachers shouldn’t profess their political views in their sermons? Are you not aware you cannot separate the two?

Did you even know this is in the Bible, in the 13th chapter of Romans?

“Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.

“Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God … and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves.”

Please, friend, think carefully about this. These aren’t my words, or even words written by ordinary human beings driven by political or even theological notions of a bygone day. The great majority of Americans, and indeed multiplied millions around the world revere the Bible as the very Word of God. Not just words written by men who believe in God – but as the Apostle Paul wrote young Timothy, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness … that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.”

Here’s the point: If the government of the United States of America, created by our founders on the Word of God, is to be equipped and effective for righteousness and for good works of any kinds, then we must pay attention to what God says about our government!

And about those who govern, those God has placed in authority over us.

Does this Scripture mean God placed President Obama over us? Does this mean President Trump was put in the White House by God? YES! If the Word of God is true, and it is, “the authorities that exist are appointed by God.” We the people voted – or didn’t vote – and the outcome received the appointment of God to serve for the next four years. It’s become painfully clear to me that a nation that declares itself “one nation under God” will get the government it needs – or what it deserves.

If the electors support and serve the elected, we can expect what we need in our country. Somehow, throughout our history, this has proved true.

But the Bible also declares, “A house divided against itself cannot stand” and may well get what it deserves, in terms of bitter partisan wrangling, accusations, disharmony, vindictiveness, “dirty tricks,” bitter efforts to impede legislation and even to impeach the elected officials – while urgent efforts to do what’s truly needed get stymied, delayed and defeated.

Right now, our country is sorely divided, and we who believe God still cares about America and has “appointed” those currently in elective office, whether we individually voted for them or not, must get in line, support our elected leaders – and pray for them, every day.

Pray for them? Even if you didn’t want them to be elected? Even if you disagree with most of what they’re doing, or trying to do? YES!

Why? Benjamin Franklin said it best, back when the infighting and disagreements in the first Constitutional Convention were so severe it seemed there could be no Constitution! He declared, “The longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth: that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid?” Then he called for prayer, every day, before the deliberations began, and the beloved, miraculous Constitution was born!

Undoubtedly, because all our framers knew their Bibles, they were reminded of a further demand Paul stated to Timothy (1 Timothy 2:1, 2), “Pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority, so that we can live peaceful and godly lives.”

Friend, I’m a lifelong conservative. I didn’t vote for Barack Obama and deplored his two elections. I personally disagreed with many of his actions and decisions, and had doubts about his legitimacy to even be president. But he was our president, and I had to accept that – and was commanded to pray for him, every day!

And I did.

Want to know what I prayed? “Dear Lord, I pray for President Obama, his wife and daughters. I ask you to bless him and bring him into the center of Your will, for him and for our country. Amen.”

You see? I honestly couldn’t know whether the Obama presidency was what we needed, or what we deserved. Only God could know and determine that. My duty was to pray for God’s will to be done and to pray for the authority over us.

I confess I still don’t know, and I pray for President Trump, as I’m directed to do, hoping that we may “live peaceful and godly lives.”

Remember, God chose a shepherd boy to be king of Israel. He chose pagan King Cyrus to commission the rebuilding of Jerusalem. He chose Saul of Tarsus, the chief persecutor of Jesus, to become the pre-eminent Apostle – and Jesus chose Judas as one of His 12 closest disciples. God’s ways are not always for us to understand. But He governs in the affairs of men.

Meanwhile, I shudder as I hear Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, all the late night “comedians” like Steven Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, Alec Baldwin, an unhinged Bobby DeNiro and a porn “star” and her conniving lawyer participating in pure blackmail and extortion all rail and curse and accuse and call outright for impeachment of the man appointed by God as our authority.

And I remind Pelosi, Baldwin, DeNiro, Colbert and Kimmel, all Catholics who should know better, what the Scripture warns: “Whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God … and those who resist will bring judgment on themselves.”

They’re not just mocking their president and ours. They’re mocking God Himself and His Word.