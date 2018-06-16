Which reporters gave gifts to FBI?

The Department of Justice inspector general report reviewing the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation revealed some FBI employees leaked information to media and got perks in return, including “tickets to sport events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events.”

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, now a Fox News contributor, is calling for the employees to be identified.

“These people need to be unmasked,” he said. “They need to be held accountable. The American people, the taxpayers who pay their bill – we should know exactly what they are.”

He noted the report found more than 330 documented instances of unauthorized, communication with the media.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, released Thursday, accused former FBI Director James Comey of being “insubordinate” and deviating from FBI protocol.

“Fortunately Michael Horowitz did a wonderful job,” Chaffetz said. “This is sort of the precursor or chapter one of flushing out the animus and the bias at the top echelon of the FBI. They need to flush that out of their system. They have to unmask to Congress.”

The report said that while the FBI “strictly limits the employees who are authorized to speak to the media, we found that this policy appeared to be widely ignored during the period we reviewed.”

If found that “numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media … were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters.”

The IG said his team had “profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.”

Deals were made between reporters and agents that wouldn’t stand up under scrutiny, the report said.

“We identified instances where FBI employees improperly received benefits from reporters, including tickets to sport events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events. We will separately report on those investigations as they are concluded,” the report said, “consistent with the Inspector General Act” and other laws.